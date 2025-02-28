Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 191 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 864,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,042.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 122,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,021,265.74. This trade represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

