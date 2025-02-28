HC Wainwright Cuts Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $10.75

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.75 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 9.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $798.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,387.20. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

