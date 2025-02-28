Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $264.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.