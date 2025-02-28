Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

