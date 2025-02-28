Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $237,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

