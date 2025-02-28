Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $122,000 Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $54,972.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,847.62. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

