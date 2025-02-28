Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,766 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 283,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 33,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

