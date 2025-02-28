Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the January 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highest Performances Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPH opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Highest Performances has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Get Highest Performances alerts:

About Highest Performances

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.