Hilltop Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,150 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $28.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

