Hilltop Partners LLC Purchases 50,366 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPHY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

