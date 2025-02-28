Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.42 and traded as low as $25.64. Hitachi shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 151,927 shares trading hands.

Hitachi Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

