Hosking Partners LLP Has $74.28 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $74,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,021.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $980.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

