Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.2 %

HUBB stock opened at $369.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $346.13 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

