Ian Narev Buys 70,463 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev acquired 70,463 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.62 ($16.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,805,262.06 ($1,128,288.79).

Ian Narev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Ian Narev sold 294 shares of SEEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.37 ($15.85), for a total value of A$7,457.90 ($4,661.19).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SEEK Increases Dividend

SEEK Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.24%.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

