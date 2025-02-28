Ian Narev Buys 70,463 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev acquired 70,463 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.62 ($16.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,805,262.06 ($1,128,288.79).
Ian Narev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Ian Narev sold 294 shares of SEEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.37 ($15.85), for a total value of A$7,457.90 ($4,661.19).
SEEK Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.
SEEK Increases Dividend
SEEK Company Profile
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
