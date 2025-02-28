Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,549,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,099,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,257.98. This represents a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,525,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $605.16 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.