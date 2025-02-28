Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 395 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Plexus by 1,546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Plexus by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,580,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 2.4 %

PLXS opened at $131.84 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $169,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,827.32. The trade was a 62.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $496,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.