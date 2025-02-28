Insider Buying: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Acquires 34,001 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,202.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,001 shares in the company, valued at $95,202.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 111.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

