Insider Buying: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,481.36. The trade was a 2.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Catherine Cusack purchased 1,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,430.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

