Insider Buying: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,241,834.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 487,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $277.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

