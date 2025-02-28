Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Sells 8,984 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.7 %

GNK stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 482,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 145,471 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.