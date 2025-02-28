Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 21st, Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60.

IOSP stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Innospec by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Innospec by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Innospec by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 86,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

