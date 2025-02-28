Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. This represents a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $563.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.89 and its 200 day moving average is $527.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

