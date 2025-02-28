Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Up 1,513.6% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 1,513.6% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 137,863 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

