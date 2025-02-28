Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Up 1,513.6% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 1,513.6% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
