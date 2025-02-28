Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $500.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

