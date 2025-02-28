Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 1,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

