iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,980.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,576,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

