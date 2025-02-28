iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 329,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

