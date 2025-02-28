J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,745.52. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,887.76. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,341 shares of company stock valued at $781,538 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 196.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. J.Jill has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

