Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 326,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after buying an additional 89,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

JNJ stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

