Joseph Adamo Sells 6,226 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $613.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

