JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $410.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $64.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,972. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.31 and its 200 day moving average is $309.24. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at $19,837,054.30. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. FMR LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

