JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $22.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $556.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.20. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,214.20. The trade was a 15.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

