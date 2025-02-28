Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 25.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) was up 25.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 220,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 22,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Kidoz
Kidoz Trading Up 21.3 %
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kidoz
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.