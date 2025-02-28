Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 25.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) was up 25.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 220,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 22,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Kidoz Trading Up 21.3 %

Kidoz Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$26.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of -1.69.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

