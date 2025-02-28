Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

