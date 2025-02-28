Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $454.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $454.05 and a 1-year high of $624.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.