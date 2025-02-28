Leah Tate Sells 164 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Leah Tate sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $18,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,087.92. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leah Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00.

Belden Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $107.06 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 138,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

