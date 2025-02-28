Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

