Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $364.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average of $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.88 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

