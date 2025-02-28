Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $309.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

