Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $3.69 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.