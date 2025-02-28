Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1824 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 3,298,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,022. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.