Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

