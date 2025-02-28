MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.56 EPS

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56, Zacks reports. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million.

MARA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,999,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,476,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $30.71.

Get MARA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,215 shares of company stock worth $2,033,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.