MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.56 EPS

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56, Zacks reports. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million.
MARA Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,999,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,476,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $30.71.
In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,215 shares of company stock worth $2,033,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
