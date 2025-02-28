Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VAC. Barclays raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

NYSE VAC opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $21,987,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

