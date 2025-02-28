Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading 6.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

