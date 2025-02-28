mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) & Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Critical Review

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) and mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -62.85% -53.74% -7.53% mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillsoft and mCloud Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $534.78 million 0.39 -$349.29 million ($41.50) -0.61 mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillsoft.

Skillsoft has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 79.36, suggesting that its stock price is 7,836% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skillsoft and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 2 0 2.67 mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skillsoft currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.97%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Summary

Skillsoft beats mCloud Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas. This segment also offers Percipio, an AI-driven online learning platform that delivers a learning experience through SaaS solutions. Its Instructor-Led Training segment provides training solutions, including information technology and business skills for corporations and their employees by guiding its customers throughout their lifelong technology learning journey by offering relevant and up-to-date skills training through instructor-led and self-paced, vendor certified, and other proprietary offerings. The company markets and sells their offerings to businesses of many sizes, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

