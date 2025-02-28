Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,797.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

