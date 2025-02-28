Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Medibank Private Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,797.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 13.03.
Medibank Private Company Profile
