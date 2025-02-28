Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

