Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Monro has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $529.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,899,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

