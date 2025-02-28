Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

Globe Life stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. This trade represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

